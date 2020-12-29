Veteran actor Manoj Kumar on Tuesday recalled late fellow actor and close friend Rajesh Khanna on his 78th birth anniversary. The Upkar actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed fellow actor and paid tributes to his friend on Twitter. "Kuch yaadein hamesha yaadgaar hoti hain, Rajesh Khanna ji ke janamdivas par unhe shat shat shradhanjali,"(Translation: Some memories are always memorable, a centenary tribute to Rajesh Khanna on his birthday), he wrote along with the picture using a folded hands emoticon. Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Special: Ittefaq, Kal Ho Na Ho, Chakravyuh, Hero No 1 – Five Movies That Are Inspired From The Superstar’s Films

The monochromatic picture sees a flashback of young Kumar and Khanna from an event, suited in coat-pant attire. Along with the photograph, the Manoj Kumar also tagged the late actor's daughter Twinkle Khanna and son-in-law actor Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna Remembers Father Rajesh Khanna On his Death Anniversary, Shares a Beautiful Throwback Picture

Manoj Kumar Remembers Rajesh Khanna on His Birth Anniversary:

Eight years since the demise of the legendary charismatic actor, the legion of his admirers continue to show their indomitable love for him on social media.

