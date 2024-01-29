Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Lal Salaam, has defended his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who objected to her father being called "Sanghi." Vettaiyan Update: Upcoming Schedule for TG Gnanavel’s Next Starring Rajinikanth Begins in Andhra Pradesh; Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati to Also Join Thalaivar.

The megastar said that his daughter didn’t use the word ‘Sanghi’ in the wrong sense. He said that Aishwarya never said that Sanghi is a bad word. The actor told the media: “My daughter never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality.”

Lal Salaam Audio Launch Event:

Step into the grandeur! 🌟 A glimpse of the unforgettable Lal Salaam Audio Launch event, where every moment sparkled with stars, music, and the crowd’s energy! 🤩✨#LalSalaam 🫡 In Cinemas 📽️✨ from February 9th 2024 🗓️@rajinikanth @ash_rajinikanth @arrahman @TheVishnuVishal… pic.twitter.com/Ooeaf8SVFM — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 28, 2024

Earlier, speaking at the audio launch of Lal Salaam in Chennai, Aishwarya had said: "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keeps showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings, too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi.” Lal Salaam Song 'Jalali': Rajinikanth's Powerful Character Has Many Shades in This AR Rahman Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

She further mentioned: “I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what the meaning of Sanghi was, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi. I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like Lal Salaam.” Rajinikanth, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Jailer, will have an extended cameo in Lal Salaam.

