Superstar Rajinikanth has recently collaborated with director TJ Gnanavel of the Jai Bhim fame for his upcoming film Vettaiyan. Thalaiva is now ready to kick off the film's next schedule in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. If the latest reports are to be believed, there is an exciting update regarding the movie. The other cast members, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, will also be joining Rajinikanth for the upcoming schedule of the shoot. The film shooting is expected to be wrapped up soon. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, and Rithika Singh, among others. Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s First Look From TJ Gnanavel’s Upcoming Action Drama Unveiled on Pongal 2024 (View Pic).

Vettaiyan’s Next Schedule to Happen in Andhra Pradesh:

#Vettaiyan - Next schedule begins in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh..⭐ • Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are said to be part of the schedule Along with Superstar #Rajinikanth ..🤙 • Shoot to be Wrapped soon..✌️ And it is said be a Thalaivar style entertainer with strong social… — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) January 28, 2024

