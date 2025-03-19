Ujjain, March 19: Devotees on Wednesday celebrated Rang Panchami at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh by offering prayers to lord Mahakal. Speaking to ANI, Mahakaleshwar Temple priest Yash Sharma said that the Rang Panchami festival was celebrated in Mahakaleshwar temple, and saffron-infused water was offered to Baba Mahakal during the Bhasma Aarti.

"The Rang Panchami festival was celebrated in the court of Baba Mahakal, and saffron-infused water was offered to Baba Mahakal during the Bhasma Aarti. Prayers were also offered for the devotees, wishing that just as colours were offered to Baba Mahakal, their lives too may be filled with colourful joy and Baba's blessings may always be upon them," Sharma said. Daksh a devotee from Jammu told ANI, that this was the first time he was visiting the temple. When Is Rang Panchami 2025? Know Date, Timings, Celebrations and Significance of the Day That Culminates the Holi Festivities.

"I have come here for the first time. I saw the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the first time from so close, it felt very good, I was getting very good positive vibes," he said. Mamta a devotee from Ahmedabad said, "We all celebrated Rang Panchami with Baba Mahakal." The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi, with people smearing each other with gulaal and colours. On this day, a huge crowd of revellers gather in Rajwada and surrounding areas in the city, dousing each other in the colours of celebration.

Gulaal and colours are also sprayed on revellers from vehicles as the festival is celebrated with characteristic fervour and pomp. The Bhasma Aarti, one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Rang Panchami 2025 Greetings and HD Images For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ranga Panchami With These Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival.

Bhasma Aarti Performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the occassion of Rang Panchami pic.twitter.com/efELfc9W9c — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells. The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)