Ranga Panchami, or Rang Panchami, is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across India. The festival of Rang Panchami is mainly dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna. This day falls on the fifth day, also known as Panchami, of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra, which falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ranga Panchami 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. In some places in India, Holi is played on Ranga Panchami. It falls five days after Holi and is particularly popular in several Indian states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and parts of North India. Rang Panchami Wishes & Happy Ranga Panchami Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Even in some temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, it is Rang Panchami which culminates the Holi festivity. In this article, let’s know more about Rang Panchami 2025 date and the significance of the annual event celebrated across India. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Rang Panchami 2025 Date

Rang Panchami 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Rang Panchami 2025 Timings

Rang Panchami Tithi Begins at 00:39 am on March 19 and ends 03:06 am on March 20.

Rang Panchami Significance

Rang Panchami is also known as Krishna Panchami and Dev Panchami. The festival of Ranga Panchami is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna playing Holi with colours and Gulal with Radha Rani. While Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil, Ranga Panchami is a more devotional festival that symbolises the victory of divine energy over negativity.

The festival of Ranga Panchami is celebrated with great excitement in various areas of Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain. A large number of groups of Huriyares, people who play Holi, take to the streets to play Holi. It is believed that playing with colours on the day of Ranga Panchami invokes spiritual consciousness and brings blessings from the divine forces.

