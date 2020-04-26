Ravi Mittal Replaces Radheyshyam Julaniya as Union Sports Secretary

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Sunday appointed Ravi Mittal as the Sports Secretary under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.Mittal, Information and Broadcasting Secretary will replace incumbent Sports Secretary Radheyshyam Julaniya.As many as 23 senior IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries in different central government departments as part of the bureaucratic rejig. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)