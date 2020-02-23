Reeza Hendricks Called Up to Proteas T20I Squad Against Australia

Johannesburg [South Africa], Feb 23 (ANI): South Africa have called up batsman Reeza Hendricks as cover, following the injuries of Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen, for the ongoing T20I series against Australia.Bavuma was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain on Monday, while Klaasen sustained a right hip injury during the team's warm-up session ahead of the T20I series opening match against Australia in Johannesburg on Friday evening, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement."Hendricks joined the team on Saturday evening in preparation for the second fixture in Port Elizabeth later in the day. Both Bavuma and Klaasen will continue to be treated and will be reassessed ahead of the start of the second match," the statement added.The hosts are trailing the series 1-0 after losing the first game by 107 runs at Wanderers Stadium. The second game of the three-match series will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth later in the day. (ANI)

