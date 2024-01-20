New Delhi, January 20: The government on Saturday issued an advisory to media outlets and social media platforms cautioning them against publishing any false or manipulated content related to the January 22 Ram temple event in Ayodhya. The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said it was observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages were being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order.

Ahead of the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, many people have received fake messages related to VIP invitations, donation drives and prasaad of the mega event. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance.

The advisory asked newspapers, private satellite TV channels and publishers of news and current affairs on digital media to refrain from publishing and telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country. "Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above," the advisory stated.

The ministry flagged the relevant portions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, the Programme Code laid down by the Press Council Act and the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act that deal with accuracy and fairness, reference to caste, religion and communities and paramount national interest.

Television channels have been asked to follow the Programme Code that states that no programme should be carried on the cable service that contains anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths; or content that is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.