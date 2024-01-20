Ahead of nationwide celebrations on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on January 22, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday, January 20, asked the media to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated or may disturb communal harmony or public order. "The Ministry has issued an advisory today, 20th January 2024, to newspapers, television channels, digital news publishers and social media platforms, advising them to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country," Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a statement. Ram Temple Consecration: Gujarat Gears Up with 11,111 Sq Ft Rangoli of Lord Ram in Surat's Katargam Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

No Fake Messages on Ram Lalla:

I&B Ministry issues advisory to check the spread of unverified, provocative and fake messages, in the context of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The Ministry has issued an advisory today, 20th January, 2024, to newspapers, television channels, digital news publishers and…

