In a vibrant display of devotion, a massive 11,111 square feet rangoli portraying Lord Ram is being meticulously crafted in Surat's Katargam, Gujarat. The intricate rangoli, a testament to the state's fervour, is being prepared in anticipation of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Government Issues Advisory to Media Outlets, Social Platforms Against Publishing False Content on Ram Temple Event.

Gujarat Gears Up with 11,111 Sq Ft Rangoli of Lord Ram

#WATCH | Gujarat: 11,111 square feet rangoli of Lord Ram being made in Surat's Katargam, ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony pic.twitter.com/Wroma4oMGc — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

