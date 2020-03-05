Release of 'No Time To Die' Pushed to November 2020

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): In the light of the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, producers of the much-awaited James Bond film 'No Time to Die' have postponed its worldwide release to November 2020.The formal announcement of the film being postponed was made on James Bond's Twitter handle on Wednesday."MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," read the tweet.A follow-up tweet further said that the film will now release in the United Kingdom on November 12, 2020, which will be followed by the worldwide releases.The film will be launched in the United States on November 25, 2020.'No Time To Die' was slated to release on April 2, 2020, in India and its new release date will be announced later.Earlier in February, the makers of the film cancelled its China premiere in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.A recent report by Deadline has thrown light on the indefinite shuttering of the movie theatres of China, which is the second-largest box office market in the world.'No Time to Die' is a spy-thriller starring Daniel Craig.The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help. (ANI)

