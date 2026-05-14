Remains of 2nd US Soldier Who Went Missing During Exercises in Morocco Have Been Recovered

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — The remains of the second U.S. Army soldier who went missing during military exercises in Morocco have been recovered, U.S. military said Wednesdaty.

Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, of Taveres, Florida, is the second U.S. soldier who fell off a cliff during a recreational hike in Morocco. She was 19 years old.

Collington served as an air and missile defense crewmember and was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa said in a statement.

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The remains of another soldier, 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 14A Air Defense Artillery officer, were recovered last week, the military previously said.

The two soldiers were reported missing May 2 after participating in African Lion, the annual multinational military exercises held in Morocco.

The details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).