Rep. Mike Collins Advances to Republican Runoff for US Senate in Georgia Primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-term U.S. Rep. Mike Collins advanced to Georgia’s Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, setting up a face-off against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

The owner of a family trucking business, Collins, 58, represents a district east of Atlanta. He has made immigration enforcement a focus of his candidacy.

Collins, an ally of President Donald Trump who calls himself a “MAGA workhorse,” defeated Rep. Buddy Carter and Derek Dooley, a lawyer and former football coach, for the Republican nomination.

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Ossoff, 39, is the only Democratic senator in the country seeking reelection this year in a state that Trump won in 2024. Republicans are hopeful that they can oust him and prevent Democrats from gaining a Senate majority.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ATLANTA (AP) — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson have advanced to the June 16 Republican runoff for Georgia governor, extending a bruising campaign battle.

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President Donald Trump endorsed Jones last year — and got a thank you from the candidate Tuesday night. A Jones win would boost Trump’s influence in a critical battleground state. The president’s kingmaker record in Georgia had been shaky, failing to dislodge Gov. Brian Kemp and others in 2022 and backing Herschel Walker in a Senate loss that year.

The Republican nominee will try to hold onto the governor’s office for the party, which has won every election to the post since 2002.

Democratic voters are also considering who should lead the party’s effort to win the governor’s office. The candidates include Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor; Geoff Duncan, a Republican-turned-Democrat who served as lieutenant governor; Jason Esteves, a former state senator; and Mike Thurmond, a former state labor commissioner.

Meanwhile, Georgia Republicans are looking for a challenger to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in Tuesday's primary. Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter are playing up their conservative records on Capitol Hill, while former college football coach Derek Dooley pitches himself as a political outsider.

US Senate race will help determine Capitol Hill control

Ossoff, 39, clinched his party’s nomination for a second term on Tuesday night. He had no opposition in the primary.

He's the only Democratic senator in the country seeking reelection this year in a state that Trump won in 2024, making his race one of the most closely watched in the country. He has positioned himself as a critic of political corruption, targeting Trump and his sons for business dealings that have enriched the first family.

This is Ossoff’s first reelection campaign. He became Georgia’s first Jewish senator in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Republican primary has been a test of fealty to the president. Collins, who represents a district east of Atlanta, and Carter, who represents a district anchored by Savannah, are playing up their conservative records on Capitol Hill. Dooley says he would back Trump’s agenda without being steeped in Washington politics.

Carter has attacked Collins over a House ethics complaint accusing him of abusing taxpayer funds by paying the girlfriend of a top aide for work she allegedly didn't perform. The Office of Congressional Conduct, after an initial inquiry, has referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

Collins denies wrongdoing.

“If taxpayers can’t trust you to properly steward their money, how can they trust you to be a U.S. senator?” Carter asked Collins in a primary debate.

“Buddy,” Collins shot back, “I can tell through your voice that you know how the polling is going out there.”

Collins, who has deep ties with grassroots conservatives who propelled Trump, also emphasizes his work on immigration. He sponsored a 2025 law that requires immigrants be detained when charged with certain crimes. Republicans believe the issue damages Ossoff because he initially voted against the measure before supporting it after Trump’s 2024 victory.

Huge sums in Republican governor's race

More than $125 million has been spent on advertising in the Republican primary for governor, with more than $66 million of that spent on Jackson’s campaign, according to the latest figures from ad-tracking firm AdImpact. By contrast, Democrats running for governor have only spent about $4 million.

Jones argues that his conservative record as a state senator and lieutenant governor, combined with Trump's support, should make him the clear choice for Republican voters. Jackson is betting that his outside pitch will win over antiestablishment conservatives.

“I think Georgia just spoke, y’all,” Jones said at his election night party. “The reason why I know we’re gonna win is because of friends and family members."

He emphasized his support for tax and regulatory cuts and also acknowledged the president during his roughly 10 minutes of remarks.

“I could not leave this stage without thanking President Donald J. Trump,” he said.

Following his advancement, Jackson said the choice is stark for GOP runoff voters, calling Jones a political insider who is “working inside the system for his own benefit.”

“I cannot be bought, and I will not back down,” Jackson said.

On the Democratic side, Bottoms is hoping to win her party's nomination and avoid a runoff. She's been endorsed by former President Joe Biden after serving in his administration and is downplaying attacks on her one-term record as mayor of Atlanta. She's the only Black woman in the Democratic field, which can be a powerful advantage in a state where Black women are the bedrock of the party.

Three other top Democrats have hopes of reaching a runoff. As a former Republican, Duncan argues that he can best attract swing voters to help Democrats win. Thurmond is campaigning on his deep experience in state government and Esteves argues he can build the “multiracial, multigenerational coalition” to win Georgia's young and diverse electorate.

US House primaries

Four of Georgia's 14 U.S. House districts are open, with Carter and Collins running for Senate, Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk stepping down and Democrat David Scott's seat opening following his death in April.

Scott's death scrambled the race in the majority-Black 13th District in Atlanta's southern and eastern suburbs that had mainly been about attacking him as too old and too absent. The Democratic field includes state Rep. Jasmine Clark, who has raised the most money, and Gwinnett County school board Chair Everton Blair.

In the 11th District northwest of Atlanta, Loudermilk announced his retirement and endorsed staffer Rob Adkerson, who's challenged by neurologist John Cowan and Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore.

In the 10th District east of Atlanta, state Rep. Houston Gaines is the top Republican seeking to succeed Collins. Jim Kingston, the son of longtime U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, is the top Republican to take Carter's seat in coastal Georgia's 1st District.

In northeast Georgia's 9th District, three-term Republican incumbent Andrew Clyde fended off primary challenges from former Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon and Hall County Commissioner Gregg Poole.

Democrats hope for an incumbent defeat

Tuesday is the general election for Georgia's judgeships. The posts are technically nonpartisan, but eight of the nine justices on the state Supreme Court were appointed by Republicans governors. Democrats are supporting Miracle Rankin in her challenge to Justice Charlie Bethel. They hope a strong Democratic turnout could produce the first defeat of an incumbent justice since 1922.

Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren won over Democrat-supported former state Sen. Jen Jordan on Tuesday. A third justice, Ben Land, is unopposed for a six-year term.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by judges, said in statements dated Sunday that Jordan and Rankin violated rules of judicial conduct by publicly endorsing each other and making statements supporting the restoration of abortion rights.

The commission said it reached its conclusions, which are not a final determination, after receiving and reviewing a complaint about each candidate.

State Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey called the commission's statements “a cynical attempt by a mere bureaucratic arm of the Georgia Republican establishment to hide the truth about this race from Georgia voters.”

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Amy is a former Associated Press reporter. Associated Press reporter Mike Catalini in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, contributed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).