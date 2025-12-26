Shimla, December 26: Healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh's capital are set to face significant disruption as the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, has announced a day-long mass casual leave on December 26 to protest the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula, a senior resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine. The protest comes in the wake of the December 22 incident at IGMC in which Dr Nirula was seen in a viral video involved in a physical scuffle with a patient, identified as Arjun Pawar (36), a resident of Chopal. The footage triggered widespread public outrage and put the state government under pressure amid its stated push for healthcare reforms.

Following the incident, Shimla Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Shimla Sadar police station under Sections 125(a), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. On Wednesday, the state government terminated Dr Nirula's services after receiving reports from the IGMC administration and the college inquiry committee. Notably, the inquiry committee had reportedly concluded that both the doctor and the patient were responsible for the altercation. Announcing the RDA's decision, its president, Dr Sohil Sharma, said the association would first seek dialogue with the government. IGMC Shimla Senior Resident Terminated After Inquiry Holds Doctor, Patient Guilty of Misconduct.

"We are meeting the Chief Minister on December 26 morning. The association has announced that resident doctors will proceed on a one-day mass casual leave on December 26. If our demands are not addressed within the stipulated time, we will be forced to go on strike from December 27 at 9:30 am," Dr Sharma said. He added that while emergency services would continue, all routine services, outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective operation theatres would remain closed during the protest. The decision is expected to significantly impact patient care at IGMC, one of the largest tertiary care hospitals in Himachal Pradesh and a major referral centre for the state.

The RDA has placed multiple demands before the government. "We demand immediate revocation of the dismissal order issued against Dr Raghav. Registration of FIR against Naresh Dasta, who also threatened the doctor. A mob allegedly damaged government property, and legal action must be initiated immediately against the perpetrators as per applicable laws," Dr Sharma said. In a statement issued after a meeting held on Thursday, the RDA further demanded accountability for security lapses at the hospital.

"A comprehensive review and accountability assessment is demanded regarding the previously reported deficiencies in CCTV coverage and the failure to implement security measures at IGMC Shimla, despite prior analysis of the shortcomings," the statement said. The controversy has drawn nationwide attention, with the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA), a national body representing resident doctors across medical institutions in India, stepping in to support Dr Nirula. In a representation submitted to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on December 25, FORDA acknowledged the need to uphold professional conduct and patient dignity, but stressed that allegations of misconduct must be examined in a fair, balanced and transparent manner. Resident Doctors Defend IGMC Senior Resident After FIR, Calls Viral Video One-sided.

FORDA stated that while such incidents must be taken seriously, they should be assessed by considering all surrounding circumstances, including possible provocation, miscommunication and security lapses. The association urged the government to conduct a time-bound, impartial inquiry. It cautioned against prejudging either the doctor or the patient based solely on partial video footage or public perception. It emphasised that the rights and dignity of both parties must be protected during the process. Support has also come from within the state. The Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) announced a one-day mass casual leave on December 26 in solidarity with Dr Nirula and the Resident Doctors Association. In a statement, HMOA said its future course of action would depend on the government's response to the RDA's demands.

The association warned that if the demands are not met by December 27, 2025, only emergency services would be made available to patients. Adding to the growing chorus, the Ladakh Medical Association (LMA) expressed solidarity with Dr Nirula. It demanded action against those allegedly responsible for instigating a mob at IGMC and Hospital Shimla on December 22. The LMA also expressed concern about reports of the doctor's termination. In a statement, LMA President Dr Mehdi Ali termed the action unjust.

"Penalising a doctor who was allegedly a victim of violence and acted in self-defence reflects a failure of institutional fairness and sets a dangerous precedent," Dr Ali said. The LMA further called for strict legal action against individuals involved in creating and circulating what it described as misleading content related to the incident. The association asserted that doctors acting in self-defence while performing their lawful duties must not be harassed or victimised. With resident doctors, medical officers and national associations rallying behind Dr Nirula, and protests set to escalate from December 27 if talks fail, the standoff threatens to further strain healthcare delivery in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

