RJ-ASSEMBLY-COOPERATIVE  21 Lakh Rajasthan Farmers Linked to Cooperative Banks Beneficiaries of Crop Loan Waiver Scheme: Govt

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Nearly 21 lakh farmers linked to cooperative banks have been benefitted with the crop loan waiver scheme in Rajasthan, state Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said.

He said 10 lakh farmers will be associated with 2,000 new gram seva sehkari samitis in the state in the next four years.

Replying to the debate on grants for cooperative department in the assembly on Thursday, the minister said the crop loan waiver scheme announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has benefitted nearly 21 lakh farmers.

He said several new initiatives were taken in the department for farmers.

The minister in his reply announced to set up multi-function kiosks in all branches (cooperative) apex bank, ATMs of (the bank) at 11 railway stations and other measure for the betterment of digital payment in cooperative banks, regular elections in cooperative societies among others.

After the reply, the demands for grant were passed by voice votes.

