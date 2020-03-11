RSS Worker Attacked in Fresh Incident; TN DGP Reviews Situation in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Mar 11 (PTI) A RSS worker was attacked on Wednesday, in a fresh incident in the cycle of violence in the city for the past few days after the assault of a Hindu outfit leader as Tamil Nadu police chief J K Tripathi reviewed the situation.

Police said two people were detained on Wednesday in connection with the attack on a Hindu Munnani leader last week which set off retaliatory attacks including, hurling of petrol bomb on a mosque in this communally sensitive city.

The RSS worker was injured in an attack by four unidentified people at his shop in Sundarapuram area and had been admitted to a private hospital, they said.

Police Commissioner Sumit Saran visited the Sundarapuram area where the RSS worker was attacked.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed as tension gripped parts of the city since the attack on Hindu Munnani Secretary Madukkarai Anand on March 5 when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna and hurling of a petrol bomb on a mosque within hours.

On Tuesday, the Hindu Munnani office here came under petrol bomb attack while a functionary of the SDPI was beaten up by some unidentified people.

Police have already arrested two people for hurling the petrol bomb at a mosque in Ganapati.

Director General of Police Tripathi arrived here on Wednesday afternoon and took stock of the situation with senior police officials at the commissionerate.

Tripathi discussed the security measures to ensure the safety of the public and the need to put an end to the cycle of violence.

The meeting was attended by West Zone Inspector General of Police K Periaiah, Sharan and other senior officials, police said.

District Collector K Rajamani warned of stringent action against those spreading rumours, triggering communal tension.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Intelligence Cell, O Vetriselvan was put on waiting list, reportedly for intelligence 'failure' and ACP Crime Branch P Chandrasekar appointed in his place, official sources said.

