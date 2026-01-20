Chennai, January 20: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing friction between the Raj Bhavan and the DMK-led state government. The Governor exited the house following a disagreement over the sequence of the National Anthem and the contents of the customary Governor's Address. Governor Ravi alleged that the National Anthem was "insulted" by the Speaker’s decision to play it only at the end of the session, rather than at the beginning, leading to a tense standoff in the chamber.

Dispute Over Protocol and Address Content

The confrontation began shortly after the session commenced. Governor Ravi declined to read the prepared customary address, citing disagreements with several passages included by the state government. He argued that the speech contained claims that were "factually incorrect" and lacked "moral support." Instead of reading the full text, the Governor offered a brief statement, noting his objections. This move prompted Speaker M. Appavu to read the Tamil translation of the speech. During his remarks, the Speaker criticized the Governor’s decision to skip the address, suggesting that the Governor should have adhered to constitutional conventions regardless of personal or political differences. Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi Walks out of Legislative Assembly Without Delivering Customary Address.

The National Anthem Controversy

Central to the Governor's exit was the protocol regarding the National Anthem. Governor Ravi has previously advocated for the National Anthem to be played both at the commencement and the conclusion of the Governor's Address. In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, it is traditional for 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' (the state song) to be played at the start and the National Anthem at the end. The Governor characterized the refusal to play the National Anthem at the start of the proceedings as a sign of disrespect. As the Speaker began responding to the Governor's actions, Ravi walked out of the house before the formal proceedings concluded, marking a rare instance of a constitutional head exiting the assembly in protest.

Context of Strained Relations

This incident is not the first time Governor Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s government have clashed. The two entities have been at odds over a variety of issues, including the delay in clearing state bills, the NEET exemption, and the ideological divide between the state's Dravidian politics and the Governor’s public stances. Last year, a similar incident occurred when the Governor skipped specific portions of the prepared speech, leading to a resolution being passed to record only the original text. Today's walkout indicates that the relationship remains deeply strained, with both sides accusing the other of undermining constitutional propriety. TAPS Pension: CM MK Stalin Announces Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme for Government Employees and Teachers Ahead of State Assembly Elections 2026.

Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, issues a press release informing of the reasons why Governor RN Ravi walked out of the assembly before delivering his inaugural address. The release says, "The Governor’s mic was repeatedly switched off, and he was not allowed to speak... Atrocities… pic.twitter.com/GOj6D7jWnF — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

Legislative Response

Following the walkout, the Assembly passed a resolution to take on record only the printed speech prepared by the state government, ignoring the Governor's verbal objections. The DMK and its allies have accused the Governor of acting as a political agent, while the Raj Bhavan maintains that the Governor is upholding the dignity of his office and national symbols.

