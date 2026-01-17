New Delhi, January 17: With January 2026 already halfway through, banking activity across India has remained relatively slow amid a series of festivals, regional holidays, and administrative events. The month has also drawn attention as it includes five Saturdays, prompting customers to closely check whether banks will function on specific weekends. As per guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while operations continue on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless a state-specific holiday is notified.

So, will banks be open on Saturday, January 17, 2026? The answer depends on the state. Saturday, January 17, 2026, is the third Saturday of the month, which is normally a working day for banks across India. Accordingly, banks will remain open in most states and union territories and regular branch operations are expected to continue. January 2026 Bank Holidays: RBI Releases State-Wise List of Holiday for January Month; Check Dates.

However, banks in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on January 17 due to Uzhavar Thirunal, also known as the Farmers’ Festival. The festival is officially listed in the RBI holiday calendar for Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. As a result, physical bank branches across the state will not function on that day. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

Despite branch closures in Tamil Nadu, digital banking services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can access internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI transactions, and ATM services without disruption.

Customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly, especially in states observing regional holidays. It is also recommended to verify details with the local bank branch, as holiday observances may vary slightly based on regional notifications.

Overall, while January 17 is a working Saturday for banks in most parts of India, Tamil Nadu remains the sole exception this month.

