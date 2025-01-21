Basti, January 20: A 34-year-old Muslim man here converted to Hinduism to marry his girlfriend with whom he had an affair for the past 10 years, changing his name from Saddam to Shivshankar, police said on Monday. SHO of Kotwali police station Devendra Singh said that three days ago, the woman had lodged a case against Saddam and his family members in the police station for rape, forcing her to have an abortion, raping her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to kill her.

But on Sunday night, Saddam and the girl got married in a temple in the city market as per Hindu customs and Saddam changed his name to Shivshankar Soni. According to the police, Saddam Hussain, a resident of Nagar Bazaar, was in a love affair with a woman (about 30 years old) from the same village for about 10 years. 4 Arrested in UP's Hamirpur over Forced Religious Conversion.

Since both of them belonged to different religions, marriage was not possible. The girl pressured him into marriage many times, but Saddam's family was not ready to accept her, he said. Troubled by this, the girl had given an application to the Superintendent of Police Basti three days ago and accused the youth Saddam of rape, forcing an abortion and threatening to kill.

On the order of the SP, the police had registered a case against Saddam and his family in the city police station, Singh said. But now both have married each other of their own free will, Singh said adding they took seven rounds in the temple and discussed spending their lives together. Both told the police that they had taken this decision on their own. "We were in a love affair for the last ten years," they had said. Fatehpur Shocker: Dalit Man Tonsured, Paraded and Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in UP Over Alleged Religious Conversion; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

"Both Saddam alias Shiv Shankar Soni and Anu Soni are adults and after marrying voluntarily in the temple, they came to the police station. Anu Soni gave a statement to end the case on the basis of compromise. As a result, investigation is being done to end the case," the SHO said. Meanwhile, Saddam's family, consisting of his mother and brother, said that he is living with Anu Soni at her house. Saddam's family was very unhappy with his relationship with Anu and had already evicted him from their property, the SHO said.