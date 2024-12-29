In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, a Dalit man was allegedly humiliated by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists over accusations of converting to Christianity and coercing others to do the same. The activists reportedly shaved his head, forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram,” and paraded him around the village with a saffron scarf, as seen in a viral video. The man was later taken to a temple and allegedly made to “reconvert” to Hinduism through a puja. Police have stated that action will be taken once a formal complaint is lodged. The incident highlights tensions over religious conversions and has sparked outrage on social media. Jhansi Shocker: Student Brutally Thrashed, His Head Slammed Against Wall After He Catches Teacher Watching Porn Video in Classroom in UP.

Dalit Man Paraded in Fatehpur

