'Salaamul Namaste': Amul Promotes Indian Greetings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): With Indian greeting styles like 'namaste' and 'salaam' going global in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, diary brand Amul on Friday dedicated its recent doodle to the practice naming it 'Salaamul Namaste.'The dairy brand's iconic cartoon, on its Twitter timeline, featured the Amul girl and a boy greeting each other with folded hands.The duo featured in the doodle had butter all around their mouth area. The cartoon titled 'Salaamul Namaste' had the text, "Greet this treat.""#Amul Topical: Owing to Coronavirus, Indian greeting goes global..." Amul tweeted along with the cartoon.The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern over the alarming levels of spread and severity of the infection.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported one coronavirus death in Karnataka, the Health Ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

