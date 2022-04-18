The first job and first pay cheque hold a special place in people's hearts. Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took a stroll down memory lane and revealed the amount she earned as her first income. In an Instagram QnA, Samantha shared that she charged Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel. Arrangements of Love Adaptation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces Her First Global Film Based on Timeri N Murari’s Best-Selling Novel, Philip John to Direct.

"My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day... I was in 10th or 11th standard at that time," she recalled. Samantha has come a long way in her career. She made her acting debut with 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010 and since then has never looked back. With films like 'Kaththi', 'Rangasthalam', 'S/O Sathyamurthy', Samantha has proved her mettle as an actor. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Graces ELLE India Cover For The First Time! Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Cara Cowl Dress By Āroka (View Pics).

Check Out The Screengrab From Her Instagram Story:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Last year, she won many hearts with her OTT debut 'The Family Man'. As per reports, she is now all set to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)