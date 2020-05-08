Samsung Donates Rs Two Crore to TN in Fight Against COVID19

Chennai, May 8 (PTI): South Korean electronics giant Samsung has contributed Rs two crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority in its fight against the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

Besides, the company had also handed over groceries to authorities to be distributed among migrants in Kancheepuram and Cuddalore districts.

The Rs two crore fund to the State Disaster Management Authority follows the Rs 20 crore funds earmarked by Samsung to support the Centre as well as state governments, a press release said.

Samsung had recently contributed Rs 15 crore to PM CARES Fund, the release said.

"In Tamil Nadu, while we continue to support the community around our manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, we are also engaged with local authorities to understand how Samsung can contribute," Samsung India, corporate vice- president, Peter Rhee said.

"Our contribution to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management authority is part of that commitment", he said.PTI

