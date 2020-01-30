Scores of People Gather Outside Police Headquarters to Condemn Attack Near Jamia

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Scores of people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Thursday night condemning the attack on a student near the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The protestors also included student groups who raised anti-CAA slogans.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

