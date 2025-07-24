Muzaffarpur, July 24: A scrap dealer was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Thursday. The scrap dealer identified as Mohammad Gulab was shot dead outside his shop in Majhaulia area of Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday late evening, the police said. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Town-II, Vinita Sinha, told reporters, "Police received information that a scrap dealer was shot at by some unidentified miscreants outside his shop on Wednesday late evening. Patna Hospital Firing: Gunmen Enter Paras Hospital in Bihar, Shoot Murder Convict on Parole Dead; Incident Caught on Camera.

"Police immediately reached the spot and took the victim, with bullet wounds, to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead. Now, the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused." Prima facie, some land dispute suspected to be the reason behind the incident, the SDPO said, adding further investigation is on. Bihar Shocker: BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Shot Dead in Patna by 2 Unidentified Assailants; Just Days After Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder Outside His Home.

As the news of Gulab's death spread, his relatives, along with a large group of locals, went on a rampage. Family members of the deceased took the body to National Highway-28 and blocked the movement of traffic and also set two vehicles parked outside the suspect's house on fire, a local police officer said. Additional security personnel were engaged to bring the situation under control. Senior officials reached the spot and got the NH cleared for the movement of vehicles.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)