Shahid Afridi Blessed with Baby Girl, Former Cricketer Shares 'good News' with Fans

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 15 (ANI): Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is now the father of five daughters.The former all-rounder took to Twitter to share the "good news" with his fans. Afridi tweeted a picture where he along with his four daughters are seen with the new-born baby."The Almighty's infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive," tweeted Afridi. (ANI)

