Shelter Home Set Up by District Administration in Raipur Amid Lockdown

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): A shelter home has been set up in Raipur by the district administration for the stranded and needy people in the city amid coronavirus lockdown.Gaurav Singh, District Panchayat CEO said, "At least 180 people are staying here and we are doing our best to help them."Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directly interacted with people from different sections of the society to understand the impulse of the general public of the state during the lock-down period. He also inquired about their problems.The Chief Minister interacted with some people of the state via his residence phone. He said that the state government is making all efforts to provide all possible help to the people. The Chief Minister interacted with farmers, laborers, nurses, villagers, sweepers, vegetable shopkeepers, Anganwadi workers and women sarpanches living in various districts of the state. (ANI)

