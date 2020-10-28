Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are set to star in "Shotgun Wedding", an action-comedy from "Pitch Perfect" director Jason Moore. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Lionsgate film is written by "New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer. The story will follow Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer) as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. Suddenly, everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. Bullet Train: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Brad Pitt in Sony’s Action Movie

Lopez is also producing via her banner Nuyorican Productions alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, with Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman for Mandeville. Ryan Reynolds, who was previously attached to star in the movie, is also executive producing along with George Dewey. Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander to Begin Filming of Her Action Movie in 2021

Alex Young is overseeing the production and executive producing for Mandeville along with Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican. James Myers and Scott O'Brien are supervising for Lionsgate. The movie is expected to go into production early next year.

