Beef wins Lee Sung Jin another Emmy, this time for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the episode The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain.
Congratulations to Lee Sung Jin who takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for BEEF (@Netflix)! 👏 #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/EbYnBQ2mG5— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
Jesse Armstrong wins an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Succession for the episode, Connor's Wedding.
And the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series goes to... @JesseArmstrong1 for @Succession (@HBO/@streamonmax)! Bravo! 🤝 #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/gcXZI1QSz0— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
Paul Walter Hauser gets his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Black Bird.
The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird (@AppleTV)! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win! ⭐ #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/TiW9H1HK91— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
The Beef wins its first Emmy of the night as Lee Sung Jin wins Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the episode Figures of Light.
And the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Lee Sung Jin for BEEF (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/8xTcm9PhG5— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah takes the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, with host Trevor Noah receiving the award.
It’s a golden evening for @TheDailyShow with @TrevorNoah (@ComedyCentral) which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series! This is the show’s first win in this category! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/mHGAHkMHtd— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home another Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.
The #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series goes to the @LastWeekTonight with John Oliver (@IAmJohnOliver/@HBO/@streamonmax) team! 👏 #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/F68GqhQML6— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
To no one's surprise, RuPaul's Drag Race wins Outstanding Reality Competition Programme Emmy. This is the show's fifth win in this category.
The Queens take it! @RuPaulsDragRace (@MTV/@paramountplus) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/loAQp7WiF8— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
The Bear wins two Emmys back-to-back for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Christopher Storer.
Congratulations to Christopher Storer who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for @TheBearFX (@FXNetworks/@hulu)! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/cV1kHcRf52— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
For her performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Niecy Nash-Betts won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to @NiecyNash for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (@Netflix)! 💫 #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/FPm2wIUu5L— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, an Emmy favourite, took home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series this year as well.
.@lastweektonight with John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver/@HBO/@streamonmax) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series! #75thEmmys #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gaspQCCwxK— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
On January 15 (early morning in India on January 16), the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place after a four-month delay. Originally set for September, the Emmys, dedicated to honouring excellence in prime-time television, faced postponement due to prolonged strikes by writers and actors in Hollywood. The award show is streaming internationally on Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and in India on Lionsgate Play. Emmy Awards 2024 Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch The 75th Award Show On TV and Online?
The Emmy Awards 2024 follows the recent Golden Globes and is set to reward the best shows of last year and the performances within them. Among the nominations, Succession from HBO dominated various television categories, followed by Netflix's Beef and FX's The Bear. Taking the helm as host for the 75th Emmy Awards is Anthony Anderson, a nominee for 11 Emmys who, to date, has not secured a win.
Check Out the Big Winners: