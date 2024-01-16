On January 15 (early morning in India on January 16), the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place after a four-month delay. Originally set for September, the Emmys, dedicated to honouring excellence in prime-time television, faced postponement due to prolonged strikes by writers and actors in Hollywood. The award show is streaming internationally on Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and in India on Lionsgate Play. Emmy Awards 2024 Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch The 75th Award Show On TV and Online?

The Emmy Awards 2024 follows the recent Golden Globes and is set to reward the best shows of last year and the performances within them. Among the nominations, Succession from HBO dominated various television categories, followed by Netflix's Beef and FX's The Bear. Taking the helm as host for the 75th Emmy Awards is Anthony Anderson, a nominee for 11 Emmys who, to date, has not secured a win.

Check Out the Big Winners: