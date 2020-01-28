Sikki Reddy Elated over Representing Hyderabad in PBL

Telangana [Hyderabad], Jan 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sikki Reddy, who hails from Hyderabad, said it was her dream to play for Hyderabad badminton team. Reddy represents Hyderabad Hunters in Premier Badminton League (PBL). "Being a Hyderabadi girl, it was my dream to play for the Hyderabad badminton team and I would like to thank the selector for keeping me a part of this team and I appeal public to watch the match and support us," she said in an event here on Tuesday.PV Sindhu also plays for Hyderabad in PBL. The owner of Hyderabad Hunters, VRK Rao, was also there in the event and congratulated Sindhu for winning the Padma Bhushan."We congratulate PV Sindhu, who is leading our team Hyderabad Hunters in PBL, for her Padma Bhushan award. It's passionate for me to spend money on my team rather than spending it elsewhere. For Hyderabad Hunters, we are ready to bear the losses. This time we hope that our team will do well," he said. (ANI)

