Gangtok, July 16: A school teacher and two others were arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, an officer said on Wednesday. The minor, a class 7 student, had complained that the teacher and the two others had sexually abused her. On July 14, the headmistress of the school filed an official complaint with the Gyalshing police against the accused. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Booked for Sharing Private Video of Girl While Bathing on Social Media.

The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the officer added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.