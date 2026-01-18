Kolkata, January 18: The results of the Sikkim State Lottery Dear Empire Sunday Weekly Lottery for January 18 are set to be announced shortly, bringing anticipation to thousands of lottery participants across the country. Ticket holders who have purchased valid entries for today’s draw can soon check the Dear Empire Sunday Weekly Lottery Result, including the full list of winning numbers and prize categories.

The draw is being officially conducted in Gangtok, under the supervision of Sikkim State Lotteries, which operates one of India’s most popular and legally authorized lottery systems. Players can view the results online once declared and may also watch the live streaming of the Dear Empire Sunday lottery draw, where the winning ticket numbers are announced in real time. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-38 Lottery Result of 18.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Sikkim Lottery Live Streaming

For today’s January 18 draw, the first prize of the Dear Empire Sunday Weekly Lottery stands at INR 50 lakh, making it one of the most lucrative weekly lottery prizes in the country. Apart from the bumper first prize, the Sikkim lottery result will also include second, third, and multiple consolation prizes, ensuring many winners across different ticket series and number combinations. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of January 18 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Players are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the officially released Sikkim Lottery Dear Empire Result and keep their lottery tickets safe until the prize claim process is completed. Winners must follow the prescribed guidelines, including identity verification and submission of original tickets, to claim their winnings within the stipulated time.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Dear Empire Sunday Weekly Lottery Result January 18, winning numbers, and prize details as they are announced from Gangtok.

