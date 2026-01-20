Gurgaon, January 20: The Gurgaon police have registered a criminal case and launched a search for two men following allegations by a 29-year-old woman that she was drugged and gang-raped inside a spa center. The incident, which reportedly took place on the night of January 13, involves the woman’s partner and the manager of the facility. According to the complainant, a resident of West Delhi, she had been in a relationship with one of the accused for approximately three months. The investigation revealed that the suspects, both natives of West Bengal, fled the scene after allegedly filming the assault and threatening the victim to ensure her silence.

Details of the Assault

The victim stated in her complaint that her partner picked her up from her residence on a motorcycle around 11 p.m. on January 13. He reportedly took her to the spa, which was already closed for business. Upon arrival, a second man—the manager of the spa—was already inside the premises. The survivor alleged that the men offered her snacks and soft drinks that she believes were laced with sedatives. Shortly after consuming them, she reportedly lost consciousness. She told investigators that the two men then took turns raping her and used a mobile phone to record the act. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

Threats and Police Action

Following the assault, the accused allegedly threatened to leak the video footage and make it "viral" on social media if she reported the matter to the authorities. Despite the intimidation, the woman approached the police on Monday, January 19, leading to the formal registration of the case. The Gurgaon police have booked the two men under Section 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "The victim's medical examination is underway, after which her statement will be recorded before a judicial magistrate," a police official stated. Investigators have already seized CCTV footage from the vicinity and are conducting forensic analysis of evidence collected from the spa. Techie Dies by Drowning in Noida: Heroic Rescue Attempt by Flipkart Delivery Agent Moninder in Vain As Engineer Drowns in Flooded Drain.

Rising Safety Concerns

This incident follows closely on the heels of another violent crime in the region. In late December, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road after being offered a lift. Authorities have noted a pattern of isolation being exploited by perpetrators in these cases. Local police have intensified patrolling near commercial hubs and are currently working to trace the locations of the two suspects in the spa case, who remain at large.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).