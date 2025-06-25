Thane, June 25: A 19-year-old youth from Navi Mumbai was booked for allegedly sharing a video of a minor girl while bathing on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mohd Kaif Akram Sah, contacted the girl through an Instagram video call. "During this video call, he filmed the girl while she was bathing without her knowledge. He then used this video clip demanding sexual favours from the victim. When she refused to oblige, he circulated the video on social media," the FIR stated. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

Rabale MIDC Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voyeurism, defamation and criminal intimidation, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act after the girl lodged a complaint on June 23. No arrest has been made so far as further investigation is underway, the official added.