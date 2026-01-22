Kohima, January 22: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of today, January 22. The high-stakes draw, which is a staple of the state's regulated lottery system, will see thousands of participants vying for a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below. It must be noted that the names of the winners of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery will be announced from Kohima once the live draw begins at 8 PM.

The Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery results will be announced from the PR Hill Junction in Kohima under the supervision of government-appointed judges to ensure transparency. The 8 PM live draw of Nagaland State Lotteries continues to remain one of the most popular draws of the state's daily "Dear" lottery schedule. Thursday's lottery schedule included two other significant draws earlier in the day. The Dear Star Thursday (1:00 PM) and the Dear Supreme Thursday (6:00 PM). Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of January 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Fame Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

Where and How to Check Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Results

Nagaland lottery players can verify the winning numbers of today's Dear Fame Thursday lottery by visiting websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Participants can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery provided above to know the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is being played today. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday lottery draw are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette.

To claim prizes, winners must submit their original tickets along with a government-issued photo ID and passport-sized photographs to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Claimants have 30 days from the date of the result to complete the necessary paperwork at the Kohima office. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today, Lottery Sambad, Dear Fame Thursday Result, Dear Lottery Result 8 PM, Nagaland Lottery Sambad 22.01.2026, and Dear Fame Thursday 1 Crore Winner are some of the trending keywords used by lottery players while looking for results of the Dear Fame Thursday lottery draw.

