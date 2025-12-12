New Delhi, December 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee has submitted her Enumeration Form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, claimed BJP leader Amit Malviya on Friday. Responding to news reports quoting the West Bengal Chief Minister as saying she would not submit the enumeration form, Malviya alleged that Banerjee had once again shown her tendency to mislead the public. However, he praised the people of West Bengal for participating in the process in large numbers and submitting their forms on time.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again shown her instinct to mislead. She submitted her duly filled and signed Enumeration Form on the very last day, yet just hours earlier from a rally in Krishnanagar she falsely claimed she would not submit it at all. After months of misinformation and attempts to confuse the voters of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee finally submitted her own SIR Enumeration Form on 11 December 2025 to remain a valid voter of West Bengal. Meanwhile, the people of Bengal paid little heed to her theatrics, nearly 100 per cent voters completed and submitted their forms. Because of this overwhelming participation, ECI didn't need to extend the process in the state," said Malviya. SIR in West Bengal: Election Commission Identifies 58 Lakh Excludable Voters From Current Voters’ List After Enumeration Phase Ends.

The BJP leader further claimed that the people of Bengal no longer believe the lies peddled by the TMC. "The entire episode proves one thing clearly: Bengal's voters no longer trust the lies peddled by Mamata Banerjee. The expiry date of TMC government is approaching fast," added Malviya. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged women in the state to "lead the fight" against the alleged "illegal voter deletion" through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. She asked men to provide support from behind.

Addressing a gathering at Krishnanagar, Nadia, Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP wants to "take away" the rights and "terrify" women, and urged them to show that women are "more powerful" than BJP. "Through SIR, they [BJP] want to take away the rights of women. During elections, they want to use Central forces to terrify the women. Do you have the strength to fight if your names are removed? Women should lead the fight and men should fight from the back. I want to see whether our women are more powerful or the BJP," Mamata Banerjee said. Accusing the BJP of "pressurising" the District Magistrate, Mamata Banerjee vowed to do a sit-in protest if names are removed "deliberately" from the voter lists.

"I have not come here to seek votes. I have come here to urge you to enrol your names in the electoral list. From Delhi, the BJP is sending people to pressurise the DMs with the intent of removing 1.5 crore names from the electoral list. If any name is deliberately removed, I will do a sit-in protest. I urge you to do the same," Mamata Banerjee said. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory. As per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. SIR in West Bengal: Election Commission Extends Final Publication of Revised Electoral Rolls in State.

The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23. Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note. In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these six States and UTs was until December 11, and the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16.

