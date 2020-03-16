Speaker Will Have to Follow Governor's Orders: Gopal Bhargava on MP Assembly Floor Test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who were staying at a hotel in Gurugram, arrived at Bhopal airport via Delhi.Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Gopal Bhargava, said that the Speaker of the state assembly will have to Governor Lalji Tandon's orders and the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led state government should be held on Monday."Governor had ordered floor test in the state assembly after his address but the test is not mentioned in assembly's list of business. We will raise this issue. The Speaker will have to follow Governor's orders," Bhargava told media persons here.VD Sharma, Madhya Pradesh BJP president, said, "Floor test will be held (on Monday). The Governor has written to Chief Minister and the Speaker about it. It does not matter what the Chief Minister says. The Governor has written to the Speaker and I believe he will follow the Governor's directions."As political uncertainty developed in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress had earlier moved their legislators out of the state and lodged them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flock intact.The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party last week to join BJP.Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh against their will at a luxury hotel in Manesar and Bengaluru. (ANI)

