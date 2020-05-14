Special Train with Passengers from Delhi Arrives at Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): A special train carrying passengers from New Delhi Railway Station, stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at Jammu Tawi Railway Station on Thursday."The passenger train arrived at Jammu from New Delhi. The passengers were made to deboard the train one passenger at a time," said an official."All health precautions were taken at the platform and screening of passengers was done," he added. Passengers were upbeat as they returned to their hometown after a period of almost two months. "I was stranded in Delhi for the last two months and it feels good. I am very happy to be back," said Danish, one of the passengers.Another passenger echoing a similar sentiment said that the services provided by the government would help people return to their homes. "It has been 50 days since the national lockdown was imposed and I have been in Delhi since then. The services provided by the government are very good and people can return home without any hassle," he said.With regard to the precautions taken at the platform and at the station, he added: "The station is very neat and clean; the screening is being done in a proper manner."The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday.These trains will be run as special trains connecting New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi. (ANI)

