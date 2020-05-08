SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 6:15 PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 1815 hours:

SPO-CRI-KOHLI

Sports without fans in stadium possible but magic will be missing, says Kohli

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli believes cricket in empty stadiums is a real possibility in a post COVID-19 world and though it is unlikely to have a bearing on the intensity of players, he feels the magic would certainly go missing.

SPO-CRI-DHUMAL India's Australia tour lesser logistical challenge than T20 World Cup: BCCI treasurer

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) It is premature to talk about resumption of cricket but India's tour of Australia later this year is likely to go ahead, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday, downplaying the logistical issues likely to arise because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-DDCA BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee.

SPO-CRI-PCB-LD UMAR AKMAL

Akmal didn't show remorse for failing to report fixing approaches: PCB disciplinary panel head

Lahore, May 8 (PTI) Umar Akmal did not seem prepared to show remorse nor did he seek an apology for failing to report corrupt approaches, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's disciplinary panel has observed in his detailed judgement after imposing a three-year ban on the temperamental batsman.

SPO-SHOOT-LD BHAKER

Manu Bhaker gets electronic target installed at home in place of manual machine

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Pistol ace Manu Bhaker has got a new electronic target installed at the makeshift shooting range at her home in Haryana in place of an archaic manual machine that was breaking down frequently and hampering her Olympics preparation.

SPO-VIRUS-MISBAH

Misbah wants resumption of cricket soon, even if behind closed doors

Karachi, May 8 (PTI) Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said being confined to home due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown can become depressing and wants some cricket activities to resume soon even if the matches have to take place behind closed doors with proper safety barriers.

SPO-VIRUS-BAT

Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali's bat to raise funds to fight COVID-19

Karachi, May 8 (PTI) A cricket museum based in India has bought a bat auctioned by Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to raise funds for the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-LOCKDOWN-U17-COACH

India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players' fitness regime at home

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India's Under-17 women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby is impressed by the work put in by his players who are training at their homes by following the fitness regime laid down by him.

SPO-VIRUS-CRICKETER-SA

South African first-class cricketer Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus

Johannesburg, May 8 (PTI) Solo Nqweni, a South African first-class cricketer who has been battling multiple health issues, has tested positive for coronavirus.

