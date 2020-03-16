Sports Ministry Provides Financial Assistance to Ailing Novy Kapadia

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry on Monday sanctioned Rs 4 lakh to eminent football commentator and historian Novy Kapadia towards his medical expenses.The decision was made after it came to light that Kapadia is yet to get his pension from the Delhi University from where he retired as a professor after 40 years of service."Novy Kapadia has contributed to Indian sports for decades. When I got to know that his pension from the Delhi University is pending and he is suffering from a rare autoimmune disease and needs urgent medical attention, we decided to give him immediate relief with this money," said Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju."We are also following up with the Ministry of Human Resource Development to ensure that his pension comes through soon," added Minister Rijiju in a statement.Kapadia has been given the financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons."The earlier guidelines of the fund to provide financial assistance were rather restrictive. We have now made amendments so that assistance can be extended to more people, who have served in the area of sport. Kapadia is one of the first beneficiaries of the new guidelines," said Rijiju. (ANI)

