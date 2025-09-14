Mullanpur (Chandigarh) [India], September 14 (ANI): India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

The second and third matches of the series between the two sides will be played on Wednesday (September 17 in New Chandigarh) and Saturday (September 20 in Delhi), respectively.

Also Read | Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko Set for First Manchester United Start in Manchester Derby Against Manchester City.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We'll bat first. It has been a great journey for me, and it will continue for many years, hopefully. It looks like a good batting wicket. We are going with four spinners and a pacer."

At the time of the toss, Australia captain Alyssa Healy said, "Not too bothered with the toss, hopefully the ball will slide through nicely later. Happy to be back in the green and golden, excited for the next 6-8 weeks. We are fortunate to have this opportunity; hopefully, we can refine our combinations during this period. I'll tell you who's not playing - no Molineux, no Darcie Brown and a couple of others miss out."

Also Read | Premier League 2025-26: Reece James Reflects on Chelsea Conceding Late Equaliser Against Brentford, Says 'They Punished Us'.

Teams:

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)