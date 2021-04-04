Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 4 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite said that the side failed to give a competitive target to Australia in the first ODI and as a result suffered a six-wicket defeat here at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

With the win, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.

Chasing 213, Australia got off to a bad start as the visitors lost their opening two wickets with just 37 runs on the board. Rachael Haynes (14) and Lanning (5) both failed to leave a mark with the bat.

Alyssa Healy was then joined by Ellyse Perry in the middle and both batters revived the innings for Australia. The duo put on 78 runs for the third wicket, but New Zealand staged a comeback of sorts as the side dismissed Healy (68) and Beth Mooney (12) in a span of four overs, to reduce Australia to 136/4 in the 26th over.

Ashleigh Gardner then joined Perry in the middle and they both ensured Australia does not suffer more hiccups. The duo took the visitors over the line by six wickets with 69 balls to spare. Perry and Gardener remained unbeaten on 56 and 53 respectively. Both batters formed an unbeaten stand of 79 runs for the fifth wicket.

"212 against most teams is not going to be enough. There are multiple things you have to look at, losing wickets in clumps is not ideal. We put a lot of pressure on the middle order to score at a rate. We weathered the storm nicely at the top but probably a bit slow. Thought Lauren batted outstandingly. We have to keep backing our skillset. We showed in the T20 series we can be competitive. Today with the ball we were slightly off...probably bowled too many four balls," Satterthwaite said after the match.

Earlier, Megan Schutt's four-wicket haul helped Australia bundle out White Ferns for just 212 inside 49 overs. For the hosts, Lauren Down top-scored as she played a knock of 90, but none of the batters was able to stay at the crease for a long-haul and the hosts were bundled out for 212. (ANI)

