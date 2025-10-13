New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Combined bowling effort from Indian bowlers turned the tables for the hosts, but an unbeaten 50-run partnership kept West Indies in the game as the visitors scored 361 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the end of the second session of the final Test being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

At the stroke of Tea, the West Indies are 361/9 in 109 overs with Justin Greeves (35*) and Jayden Seales (18*) unbeaten on the crease. The Caribbean side leads by 91 runs.

Also Read | APL 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commends Ram Charan's Efforts in Popularising Archery With Archery Premier League (See Post).

The West Indies side resumed the second session from 252/3 in 78 overs with Shai Hope (92*) and Roston Chase () unbeaten on the crease.

Hope completes his century on his 204th ball of the innings as he slammed a boundary on the last ball of the 82nd over, which was bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2025-26:14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Cricket Team Vice-Captain for Two Matches.

On the penultimate ball of the 84th over, when the team score was 271, Hope (103 runs off 214 balls) was sent back to the pavillion as Mohammed Siraj dismissed him.

Team wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach was the next one to come out to bat as he joined Roston Chase in the middle. Both batters were able to score just 22 runs before Imlach (12 runs from 13 balls) was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 90th over of the innings.

The Caribbean side lost their sixth and seventh wicket at the score of 298 in the 32nd over by Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist spinner first dismissed Roston Chase (40) and then Khary Pierre (0) in his over.

The West Indies Cricket Team touched the 300-run mark in the 93rd over. After the completion of 93 overs, the visitors were 303/7 with Justin Greeves (5*) and Jomel Warrican (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

After completing the 300-run mark, the Roston Chase-led side lost two wickets in quick succession. At the score of 307, Warrican (3) and at the score of 311, Anderson Phillips (2) were dismissed.

At the end of the second session on Day 4, the last pair of the West Indies have so far joined unbeaten 50(73) .

Recapping the first session of Day 4 of the second and final Test, the visitors resumed the first session on the fourth day from 173/2 in 49 overs with John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) unbeaten on the crease.

John Campbell and Shai Hope completed their 150-run partnership in the 54th over. After the end of 54 overs, the Caribbeans were 186/2 with Campbell (94*) and Hope (72*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 58th over, John Campbell completed his century after playing 174 balls. This was the batter's maiden ton in the longest format of the game.

The Carribeans touch the 200-run mark in the 61st over. After the completion of 61 overs, the West Indies Cricket Team were 202/2 with John Campbell (106*) and Shai Hope (74*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Roston Chase-led side lost their third wicket of the innings at the score of 212 in the 64th over as Ravindra Jadela sent back John Campbell (115 runs in 199 balls) to the pavillion.

Following Campbell's dismissal, team skipper Roston Chase came out to bat in the middle, where he joined Shai Hope. Before going back to the dressing room after the end of the first session, Hope and Chase built an unbeaten partnership of 40(87).

The West Indies side touch the 250-run mark in the 78th over.

In the third innings so far, one wicket each has been scalped by Mohammed Siraj (1/26 in 9 overs), Washington Sundar (1/68 in 19 overs), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/75 in 25 overs) in their respective bowling spells. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)