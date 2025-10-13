New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Young Indian sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named Bihar's vice-captain for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. Batter Sakibul Gani will lead the squad.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) made the announcement two days before the start of the season, after receiving a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to expand its panel to five members.

Also Read | PKL 2025: Alireza Mirzaian Stars As Bengaluru Bulls Move to Fourth Position With Win Over Bengal Warriorz.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old vice-captain, and Sakibul Gani-led Bihar squad are set to begin their campaign against Arunachal Pradesh, followed by a match against Manipur on October 25.

Suryavanshi's selection as vice-captain came after an impressive form in Australia, where he blasted a 78-ball century in the first four-day match in Brisbane, ultimately finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 133 runs in three innings.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Feels Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Spot in Team India Squad for ICC ODI World Cup 2027 'Depend on Their Fitness and Form' After Australia Series.

This outstanding performance helped India clinch the series 2-0. Suryavanshi has played just five first-class games since debuting in January 2024 at the age of 12 years and 284 days, but has aggregated only 100 runs in ten innings, with a best score of 41.

In the IPL 2025 season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi played seven matches for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55, including one century and one fifty.

Suryavanshi hit the headlines by becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20S when he hit 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in an IPL 2025 game.

Suryavanshi is unlikely to feature in the entire Ranji season, as he's also in contention for a place in India's Under-19 World Cup squad in early 2026.

Bihar Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad: Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vc), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)