Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) A national level sailing competition will be held at Krishna Raj Sagar Dam at Mysuru from August 26 to 31.

Accredited as a national ranking event, the championship under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI) will be hosted by Trishna Yacht Club, the public relations division of the Defence said in a statement.

This prestigious event is planned to be made an annual feature in the national sailing sports calendar under the YAI, the statement further said.

It further said the event comprises six different classes including the 'Optimist Class' which initiates young aspiring sailors into the sport. As many as 12 clubs from all over the country with about 150 sailors, coaches and support staff will attend this mega event including large number of civilian and military dignitaries.

It will be administered by the MEG adras Engineer Group and Centre in association with General Timayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA).

The Trishna Yacht Club, initially called "Madras Sappers Sailing Club" was established in the Ulsoor lake in 1977 and rechristened "Trishna Yacht Club" in the late eighties after the yacht "Trishna" that circumnavigated the globe under the command of Lt Gen K S Rao, an Arjuna Awardee.

The club has brought many laurels to the nation in the sport including the participation of Vishnu Saravanan of Madras Sappers in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

