London, Jul 31 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Thursday.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Atkinson 2

KL Rahul b Woakes 14

Sai Sudharsan batting 28

Shubman Gill run out 21

Karun Nair batting 0

Extras: (LB-3 NB-2 W-15) 20

Total: (For 3 wickets in 29 overs) 85

Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/38

Bowling: Chris Woakes 9-0-28-1, Gus Atkinson 9-3-13-1, Josh Tongue 5-2-18-0, Jamie Overton 6-0-23-0.

