Most Runs in a Test Series: Cricket over the years has witnessed several top batters grace the game. While Test cricket was and will always be the toughest format of the game, some of the greatest batters, the likes of which include Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar, among others, stood out by scoring truckloads of runs on most occasions. But which batter has scored the most number of runs in a Test series? And which series was it? In this article, we are going to take a look at just that. Most Runs in a Test Series by an India Captain: From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, Check List.

Don Bradman holds the record for scoring the most number of runs in a single Test series. The Australian cricket legend had hammered a jaw-dropping 974 runs in the Ashes way back in the year 1930. His massive 974-run haul included four centuries and he averaged a jaw-dropping 139.14 with a highest score of 334. England's Walter Hammond is second on that list with 905 runs to his name, which he scored during the 1928/29 Ashes. Australia's Mark Taylor is third on this list with 839 runs during the 1989 Ashes in England, while Robert Harvey and Vivian Richards are fourth and fifth on this list, with 834 and 829 runs, respectively. Most Runs in a Test Series for India: From Sunil Gavaskar to Shubman Gill, Check List of Batters.

Most Runs in a Test Series

Name Matches Runs Highest Score Fifty Century Opponent Year Don Bradman (AUS) 5 974 334 - 4 England 1930 Wally Hammond (ENG) 5 905 251 - 4 Australia 1928/29 Mark Taylor (AUS) 6 839 219 5 2 England 1989 Robert Harvey (AUS) 5 834 205 3 4 South Africa 1952/53 Viv Richards (WI) 4 829 291 2 3 England 1976

Test cricket is the toughest out of all three formats and for a reason. The format 'tests' not just the cricketing skills of a player but also his/her mental fortitude. The great Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian in a Test series. The former India captain scored 774 runs in the 1970/71 away series against the West Indies. Shubman Gill, who has been in sensational form in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, is second in terms of Indians with most runs, having scored 737 so far and he has a great chance to eclipse the legend and script his name into the history books.

