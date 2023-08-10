Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 (ANI): Captain Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant drag-flick helped India overwhelm arch-rivals Pakistan in a pulsating match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday. With the win, India ended at the top spot at the end of the league stage.

Harmanpreet netted a brace while Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh struck one goal each to help India defeat Pakistan 4-0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Team India has already qualified for a place in the semifinals. On the other hand, the big defeat put Pakistan out of the tournament.

India finished with 13 points from five matches.

Both India and Pakistan have seen days of domination in field hockey in which they overwhelmed their opponents really quickly and easily. But after these long spells of success, there were also some big, disappointing periods of failure, that caused them to slip to despair, slip down the rankings.

Here is a look at India versus Pakistan rivalry in numbers:

The first time both nations met on a hockey field was at the 1956 Olympics final in Melbourne and it was the first of many title clashes between the two Asian giants.

Before this meeting, India had already captured five successive Olympic golds while Pakistan had reached the top four in two successive Olympics, but had not secured a medal.

India won the 1956 final 1-0 thanks to a goal from Randhir Singh Gentle and added one more medal to their tally.

Both sides met again in Rome during the 1960 Olympics and it was Men in Green who avenged their loss, with Naseer Ahmad Bunda scoring for Pakistan.

Since then, the arch-rivals have faced each other seven times in the Olympics, with Pakistan prevailing four times and India winning twice. One match ended in a draw.

India has won an Olympic gold medal in hockey eight times. Pakistan on the other hand has three gold medals to their name.

Outside of the Olympics, India and Pakistan have battled for titles in various tournaments, especially Asian Games.

India has faced Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games a record eight times, including seven successive times between 1958 to 1982. Both teams have played a total of 15 matches at Asian Games against each other with India winning four, losing eight and one ending in a draw.

Pakistan has had an upper hand in the continental event, beating India for gold in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982 and 1990. India won the gold in 1966 by beating Pakistan.

Overall, Pakistan's hockey team has won eight Asian Games golds while India has three.

Between 1978 to 2006, both teams played several bilateral Test series on a home-away basis. Pakistan won the series on six out of eight occasions. India won the series in 1986 and one series ended in a draw. Both teams have played 52 matches across these series, with India winning 16, Pakistan winning 25 and 11 ending in a draw.

In the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, both teams played five matches, with India winning three, losing two.

At the Champions Trophy, both teams have locked horns 19 times, with India prevailing seven times and Pakistan winning 12 times.

India has better record against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy, winning seven out of their 11 matches, losing two and two games ending in a draw.

In Asia Cup, both teams have played nine matches, with India winning three matches, losing five and drawing one.

In the Commonwealth Games, in three contests that both teams have played, both teams have won one each and one match ended in a draw.

In the FIH World Hockey League, India is undefeated in three matches played against Pakistan, having won two and one game ending in a draw.

India is also unbeaten against Men in Green at the Afro-Asian Games, winning both their matches against Pakistan.

Across other tournaments, India and Pakistan have faced each other 53 times, with India winning 18 matches, Pakistan winning 23 and 12 ending in a draw.

Overall, both teams have faced each other 179 times across all competitions. Pakistan leads the head-to-head record with 82 wins but India is catching up having won 65 matches. The remaining 32 matches have ended in a draw. (ANI)

