The landscape of club football in Saudi Arabia is changing drastically. The Saudi Pro League has turned out to be a new favourite destination for big names in the sport of football. Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr might have surprised many, but now, with other players heading in the same direction, that choice might not look that surprising. Ronaldo now no longer remains the only Ballon d’Or winner to have played in Saudi Arabia, with his former teammate Karim Benzema also signing for Al-Ittihad. Interestingly, more players have been linked with moves to clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Not to forget, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. Karim Benzema Joins Al-Ittihad, Transfer Officially Confirmed by Saudi Pro League Champions.

While Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad has been completed, N’Golo Kante too seems to be joining the reigning Saudi Pro League champs. Benzema was officially unveiled as a player for Al-Ittihad and the former Real Madrid man would earn a mammoth €200 million per season with him having penned a two-year deal. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of players who have/would be plying their trade in the Middle Eastern country.

Player Club Year of Joining Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 2023 Ever Banega Al-Shabab 2020 David Ospina Al-Nassr 2022

While these players have already officially joined/are playing for Saudi Arabian clubs, a lot of other stars are linked to a move to the Middle East as well. Sergio Ramos, Angel di Maria, Ilkay Gundogan, Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are some of the players who have been rumoured to join clubs in the Saudi Pro League. The addition of such big names is definitely a good advertisement for Saudi Arabian football and it would not just enhance the popularity of the league but also increase the quality of the same.

