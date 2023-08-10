The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 is set to commence from August 11, Friday. A fresh start for the league after what has been a paradigm shifting and astronomic summer transfer window for the league. A number of star footballers from Europe has made their way into the Saudi Pro League, trying to find a new fortune to their endeavours. Everything started with Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in January 2022. He broke the doubts about the life in middle-east and being a decider of benchmark, he has attracted several footballers in their prime to the Saudi Arabian League. The list includes big names like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Roberto Firmino, Marcelo Brozovic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and several others. In this article, fans will get to know where they can watch all these star players in action for their club at the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. List of Top International Footballers to Have Joined Saudi Pro League: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Karim Benzema, Here Are Some of Football's Big Names in Saudi Arabia.

Alongside the positives of European Players making it to the Saudi Pro League, teams like Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, who made the majority of the star signings, will also face management issues and might struggle to bring cohesion in their team. Al-Ittihad, the defending champions will be confident to defend their title with Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm and Karim Benzema to lead the attack alongside last season's top scorer, Abderrazak Hamdallah. Although, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has carried his team to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023, will not want to miss out on the title for consecutive season, specially with Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic in support.

When Will Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Season Start? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The 2023-24 season of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season will commence with the opening match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 11, Friday. The match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Alex Telles’ Gesture As Cristiano Ronaldo Performs Trademark ‘SIUUU’ Celebration During Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Semifinal Goes Viral!

Where to Get Live Telecast of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Season in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partners of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fortunately for the fans, they will be able to watch the Saudi Pro League matches live on TV on the Sony Sport Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Season in India?

Alongside the matches getting live telecasted on TV, they will also be live streamed. Fans can access the live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches live on SonyLiv official app and website. Fans can also catch in-game updates from the teams' social media handles. International fans can also watch the games on Shahid with a monthly/annual subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).